Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVX traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 802,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,691. Chevron has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,414,185. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

