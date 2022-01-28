Chevron Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock worth $57,414,185 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

