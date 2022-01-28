Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemung Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

