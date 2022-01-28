Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $20.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

