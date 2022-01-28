Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60).

CKPT has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CKPT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

