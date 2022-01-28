Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 1801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Specifically, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $277,607,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

