Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 72.18 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.24 ($1.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (LON:CNA)

