Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 72.18 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.24 ($1.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

