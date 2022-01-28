Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 110,664 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

