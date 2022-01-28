Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as high as C$18.89. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 9,179,755 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. TD Securities raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm has a market cap of C$37.15 billion and a PE ratio of 42.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

