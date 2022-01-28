Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading Up 13.4%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) shares were up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

About Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

