CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 1,675.0% in January

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CEOS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. CeCors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
About CeCors
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CeCors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeCors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.