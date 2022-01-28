CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 1,675.0% in January

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 1,675.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. CeCors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

