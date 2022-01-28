CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CDTI remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

