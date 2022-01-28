CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CDTI remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
