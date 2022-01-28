CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 37,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,232. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

