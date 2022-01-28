Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 30,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,559. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

