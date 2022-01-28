Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 253,625 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $34.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,558 shares of company stock worth $2,621,320. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

