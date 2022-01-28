Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Carter Bankshares worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

