CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of CarMax worth $362,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CarMax by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $105.54 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

