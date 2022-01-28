CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOTZ. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in CarLotz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarLotz by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 325,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

