Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Up 7.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $64.84. Approximately 13,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 456,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 56,815 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 71.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

