Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

