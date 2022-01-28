Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $34.71 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $34.71 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00173982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00381967 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,024,532 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

