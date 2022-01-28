Caption Management LLC Sells 16,200 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

