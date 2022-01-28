Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,059. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

