Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 220,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 11,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,359,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

