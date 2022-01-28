Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 197.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $689.16.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $528.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.