Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,057 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $272,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

BAC stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

