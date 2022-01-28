Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 36,470 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,596.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,810.20 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,844.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,823.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

