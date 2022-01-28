Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 288,788 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,788 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $51,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

