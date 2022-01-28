Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

