Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

