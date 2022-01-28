Capital Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,353 in the last three months. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 32.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

