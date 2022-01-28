Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353 over the last three months. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

