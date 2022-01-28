Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.24

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Several research firms have commented on CTLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

