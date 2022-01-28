Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $23.91

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $23.26. Canon shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 592 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 7.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

