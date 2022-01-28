Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%.
Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Cango
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
