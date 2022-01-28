Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cango by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 195.4% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 246,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

