Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.73. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

