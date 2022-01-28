Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 164,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,105,354 shares.The stock last traded at $71.16 and had previously closed at $73.65.

The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

