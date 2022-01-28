Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.