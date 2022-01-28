Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

