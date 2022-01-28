Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

