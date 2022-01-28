Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$158.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.69. The firm has a market cap of C$106.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.