Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 0.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.