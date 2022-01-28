Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 6,718.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in Elastic by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

