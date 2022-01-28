Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,405 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $56,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $46,523,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

