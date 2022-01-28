Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

