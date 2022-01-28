Callodine Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 575,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,379,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

