Callodine Capital Management LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 460.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 111,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,659. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

