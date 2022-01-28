California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Science Applications International worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $81.42 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.