California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,591 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Umpqua worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

