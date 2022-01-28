California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Redfin worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

